DPD: Man assaulted and found in Cherry Creek dies

KUSA - Denver Police say a man who was assaulted and later found in Cherry Creek not far from the shopping center Sunday has been pronounced dead.

The victim, identified as 44-year-old Juan Mendez-Lopez, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital Tuesday night. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner says he had sustained blunt force injuries, and that his death was a homicide.

Denver Police first found Mendez-Lopez in the water near Cherry Creek Drive North and Monroe Street.

No suspect information was available as of Wednesday afternoon, according to DPD.



