DPD: Man shot in downtown Denver

Denver Police investigated a shooting that left one man dead early Wednesday morning. (Photo: Andrew Sorensen, KUSA)

DENVER - Denver Police swarmed a block of Lower Downtown Denver early Wednesday morning to investigate a shooting that left a man dead.

DPD first tweeted about the shooting at 16th and Wynkoop streets just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

An hour later, they referred to the shooting as an “active death investigation.”

It’s unclear if any suspects have been taken into custody or what the motive may have been for the shooting.

The victim has not yet been identified.

(© 2017 KUSA)