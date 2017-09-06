DPD officer arrested, investigated for harassment

46-year-old Ryan Burke (Photo: Denver Police Department)

DENVER - A Denver police officer was arrested over Labor Day weekend for investigation of misdemeanor harassment after a late night disturbance at a hotel.

At about 2 a.m. on Sunday, officers were called to the Renaissance Hotel at 3801 Quebec Street.

They arrived to find a woman who was allegedly harassed by 46-year-old Ryan Burke, a DPD officer who was off-duty at the time.

After demanding that staff give him access to the hotel room the victim was staying in, police say the victim met briefly with Burke.

Fearing that the altercation would escalate, hotel security requested help from Denver Police.

An investigation by DPD later revealed that Burke and the victim were in a relationship and had been separated for about a week and a half before the incident.

A probable cause statement by Denver police revealed Burke spoke in a way to “alarm and annoy the victim."

Police also discovered that Burke and the victim had exchanged 118 text messages in the hours before the incident – and that Burke became increasingly angry throughout the conversation, according to the probable cause statement.

By the time police arrived Burke had left the scene, but was taken into custody a short time later.

Burke has been an officer with DPD since 1999. He is currently on leave without pay.

