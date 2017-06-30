DPD officers will now wear body cameras when working off-duty

Body camera (Photo: Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

KUSA - The Denver Police officers you see working at events like Denver Broncos games and concerts will now be wearing body cameras.

This is because DPD will expand its body camera policy to uniformed officers who are working off-duty starting Saturday.

It’s the second phase in the implementation of body cameras. The first was in January 2016, when 844 officers received the devices.

During this next phase, 550 cameras will be assigned to officers who work off-duty during events.

In a news release, the Colorado Rockies, Pepsi Center and Denver Broncos lauded this move, saying that it increases safety.

