DPD: This robbery suspect might be named Howard

(Photo: Courtesy DPD)

DENVER - Police distributed a photo Thursday afternoon of a man they believe robbed a business in northeast Denver last month – and they say his first name might be Howard.

The robbery happened at around 9:35 a.m. on June 28 at a store at 3119 E. Bruce Randolph Ave.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 40s who is around 6”. In surveillance video, he was spotted in a blue shirt and blue jeans.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) or by using the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous and are eligible for an award of up to $2,000.

(Photo: Courtesy DPD)

