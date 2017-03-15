Drive-by egging incident near DU causes serious injury

Crime tape, stock image. (Photo: Luka Lajst, Thinkstock)

DENVER - While more commonly thought of as a prank, the University of Denver is investigating a rash of several 'drive-by egging' incidents as criminal offenses.

The school released a Campus Safety Notice Wednesday.

It said Campus Safety at DU had received "several reports" of people in moving cars throwing eggs at pedestrians along the streets that border the DU Campus.

This is no laughing matter: one of the people hit by an egg was seriously injured.

If anyone has knowledge of the incidents, they're asked to call DU Campus Safety at 303-871-4226.

Denver Police are also investigating the crimes.

Campus Safety Notice 17-02: Assault pic.twitter.com/XO5m4OJF3u — DU Campus Safety (@DUCampusSafety) March 15, 2017

