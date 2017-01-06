Driver was under the influence of alcohol, pot during fatal crash

Taden Jones, 18, was under the combined influence of alcohol, pot and Xanax during a crash that killed two women. (Photo: 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office)

CENTENNIAL – A teen driver accused of killing two elderly women in a crash this spring pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide DUI Friday afternoon.

According to the documents obtained by 9Wants To Know, Taden Jones, 18 at the time of the crash, was under the combined influence of alcohol, pot and Xanax.

Jones was charged with killing Carolyn Burton, 77, and Gayle Buckwalter, 82.

The two were killed April 1, 2016 on South Colorado Boulevard near Peakview Circle.

According to court documents, April 1, at about 3:40 p.m., witnesses described they slowed down to turn right.

Jones’ car went around them, gave them the middle finger and “swerved into the right lane in front of them,” striking the vehicle with the two women inside.

The court documents reveal Jones initially told investigators he had not been drinking, and was going about 45 miles per hour at the time of the crash in a 35 miles per hour zone. One report says Jones later told investigators he had three beers about an hour before the crash and was going 70 miles an hour.

According to the toxicology report, Jones was under the combined influence of alcohol, THC and a prescription drug.

When sentenced later this spring, a judge could sentence Jones to 4 to 12 years in prison.

In an email to 9Wants To Know, Burton’s daughter Elizabeth wrote:

“We are satisfied with the guilty plea today. Just to hear him say he's guilty of killing Mom and Gayle was hugely emotional and a big step for our healing to begin/continue. Our focus will continue to be Mom and Gayle. We are placing our Faith in God and the Justice system.”

