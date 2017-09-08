Drug bust nets $6.3M in meth, $2.4M in heroin

A look at some of the drugs seized in a bust. (Photo: Courtesy El Paso County Sheriff's Office)

KUSA - Several operations aimed at breaking up a drug trafficking ring have netted millions of dollars in meth, heroin and cocaine, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The sting, which has taken place over the last several weeks in Denver and the southern part of the state, involved members of the Metro Vice Narcotics and Intelligence Unit.

According to the sheriff’s office, the operation involved seizing:

-10.78 pounds of heroin worth around $2.4 million

-38.35 pounds of methamphetamine worth around $6.3 million

-Two crams of cocaine

-Several firearms

-$24,000 cash

You can see exactly what that looks like below:

