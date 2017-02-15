Drunk driver who caused fatal crash pleads guilty

(Photo: Weld County Jail)

KUSA - A Fort Lupton man pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, and driving under the influence, according to the Weld County District Attorney's Office.

Alex Rodriguez, 25, faced the charges following a Thanksgiving Day wreck that killed 19-year-old Kyle Nackos from Severance.

PREVIOUS: Severance teen killed in head-on I-25 crash

Authorities say Rodriguez was seen driving south on I-25 north around 3 a.m. in Weld County on Thanksgiving morning before crashing into another car that was carrying two teens.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 16-year-old from Windsor, was taken to the hospital. His passenger, Nackos, was pronounced dead at the scene.

(© 2017 KUSA)