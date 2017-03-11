DUI suspect crashes at Lakeside Amusement Park after eluding police

Crash scene. (Photo: KUSA)

LAKESIDE - A man is facing multiple charges after police say he sped away from officers trying to make a traffic stop Friday night.

Lakewood Officers tried to pull 33-year-old Rudolph Garcia over near West Colfax Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard around 11:30 p.m. but he refused to stop.

About 15 minutes later, Garcia crashed into a parking structure at Lakeside Amusement Park.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Garcia will be booked on charges of felony eluding, DUI, driving as a habitual traffic offender, and reckless driving once he is released from the hospital.

© 2017 KUSA-TV