DUI suspect crashes at Lakeside Amusement Park after eluding police

LAKESIDE - A man is facing multiple charges after police say he sped away from officers trying to make a traffic stop Friday night.
Lakewood Officers tried to pull 33-year-old Rudolph Garcia over near West Colfax Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard around 11:30 p.m. but he refused to stop.
About 15 minutes later, Garcia crashed into a parking structure at Lakeside Amusement Park.
He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Garcia will be booked on charges of felony eluding, DUI, driving as a habitual traffic offender, and reckless driving once he is released from the hospital.
