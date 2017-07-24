Dylan Redwine's father appears in court

Mark Redwine was arrested Saturday morning in the death of 13-year-old Dylan Redwine. Evidence during the indictment showed blood on Redwine's couch and living room as well as the scent of a dead body on his clothes and pickup truck. Dylan disappeared whi

KUSA 4:40 PM. MDT July 24, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories