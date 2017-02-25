Ebert County deputy sought in poaching case

.

KIOWA, Colo. (AP) - A former Colorado sheriff's deputy wanted for allegedly poaching deer near Elbert is being sought on a nationwide warrant.



Former Elbert County deputy Steve Few was arrested December 20 in Georgia, where he had lived prior to Colorado.



Authorities say Few bonded out following his arrest and has not returned to Colorado for a court appearance. It's unclear if he has an attorney.



He faces charges including two counts of destruction of wildlife, trespassing, shooting from a road, hunting with a light and two felony counts of attempting to influence a public servant.



Few had been with the sheriff's office for about 2-1/2 months at the time of the alleged incident.



District Attorney spokeswoman Vikki Migoya with Colorado's 18th Judicial District says further details have not been released.

