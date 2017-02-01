Elbert Co deputy injured in hit & run

An aerial view of the accident scene showing the deputy's vehicle and evidence markers. (Photo: Elbert County Sheriff's Office)

ELBERT COUNTY - The search is on for the man who struck and injured an Elbert County deputy but never stopped.

According to the sheriff's office the deputy had pulled off the side of the road with his emergency lights activated and was removing debris from the road when he was hit around 11:15 Wednesday morning.

It happened in the 36500 block of County Road 33 between Elizabeth and Kiowa. The driver did not stop and instead continued north on County Road 33.

Investigators are looking for a white 90s Chevy regular cab truck with chrome bumpers, and rust on the right side of the hood and the right front fender.

There's blue tint on the top of the windshield and damage to right front of the vehicle.

A photo of a truck similar to the one deputies are looking for in connection with a hit-and-run that injured a deputy.

The driver is a described as a thin white man, possibly in his 30s. He was wearing a green windbreaker, black baseball cap and sunglasses.

The deputy, whose name was not released, is being treated at an area hospital.

If you have information regarding this case please contact Investigator Armstrong at 303-805-6114 or eric.armstrong@elbertcounty-co.gov

