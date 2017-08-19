Email scammers rob Colorado town of almost $60,000

. (Photo: KUSA)

SNOWMASS VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) - Email scammers have robbed the Colorado resort town of Snowmass of almost $60,000.



Town officials say they aren't optimistic about getting the money back.



The Aspen Daily News reports the fraud happened July 18. The culprits mimicked a town email account to request a money transfer. The transaction appeared related to construction materials and the town's finance department paid the money.



Town officials noticed the crime the following week and reported it to police.



Town Manager Clint Kinney says no employee's personal information was compromised.

