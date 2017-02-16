Employees accused of sparking fatal fire after discarding cigarette butts indicted

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - Two employees at an adult foster home have been indicted on multiple felony charges, accusing of sparking a May 2016 fire that killed three people – including a child – by carelessly discarding still-smoldering cigarette butts.

One of those who died was Tanya Bell, a wheelchair-bound mentally disabled woman who called 911 to report the group home was engulfed in flames early the morning of May 14, 2016. Bell, 39, was prevented from escaping the blaze by her disabilities.

Christina Covington, 24, and Marielle Covington, 4, also perished, and a disabled man named Arthur Reigel suffered serious injuries.

Mary “Liz” Turner, 32, and Shana “Dee” Moore, 47, each faces four separate counts:

Criminal negligence in the death of an at-risk adult, based on the death of Bell.

Criminally negligent homicide, based on the death of Christina Covington.

Negligent child abuse resulting in death, based on the death of Marielle Covington.

Criminal negligence resulting in serious bodily injury to an at-risk adult, based on the injures to Reigel.

Moore is the mother of Christina Covington and the grandmother of Marielle Covington, who were visiting the home for the night.

The details of the incident at the Robb House group home, located at 6152 Robb St. in Arvada, are spelled out in the indictment, obtained by Rocky Mountain PBS and 9Wants to Know.

Tanya Bell, 39, was found dead in her wheelchair inside her first-floor bedroom less than an hour after making that 911 call. Christina Covington and Marielle Covington, who were sleeping in a bedroom on the main floor, were in a bathroom.

The child died a short time later at a hospital. Her mother died a week later.

According to the indictment, the evening before the fire Turner and Moore were smoking on the front porch of the home, where they were employed to care for two at-risk adults living there.

Moore then gave her cigarette to Turner to dispose of, according to court document. Turner extinguished the cigarettes, placed them into an empty cigarette box, “then placed the box inside a drawer of a bamboo table on the front porch.” Smoldering cigarette butts ignited the fire two hours later, after Moore and Turner had gone to bed in the basement of the home.

The only other person in the home at the time of the fire was Reigel, who has cerebral palsy, autism, and epilepsy. According to the indictment, Moore tried to get him out of his bed and pull him out of a window, but lost her grip. Reigel suffered burns and serious internal injuries as the result of the fire.

