Englewood bank robbed, suspect arrested

ENGLEWOOD - Englewood Police arrested a man suspected to have robbed a bank in Englewood on Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to the Compass Bank on 4600 South Broadway St. around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday. According to police, a suspect had just robbed the bank and was heading north. He was also reported to have a gun.

Officers caught up with the suspect, a 52-year-old man whose name has not been released, a few minutes later.

The man was found with both money and a firearm, according to a release from Englewood police.

He was transported to the police department and charges are pending.

There were no injuries reporter at the bank.

Police say the suspect's name and photo will be released once he is booked into the jail.

