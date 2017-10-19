Equipment stolen from HS marching band in Parker a week before championships

Courtesy: Parker Police Dept. (Photo: Hans, Josh)

DOUGLAS COUNTY - Thieves reportedly stole equipment from a high school band in Parker on Thursday night.

At 2:27 a.m., two suspects broke into two outdoor sheds at the Legend High School on Hilltop Road and stole two generators, four light up orbs, and heavy-duty extension cords, Parker Police said.

The Legend High School Marching Band is one week away from competing in a state marching band championship. They recently placed first in the regional competition.

Surveillance photos show the suspects driving off in a white pick-up truck.

If you have any information about the suspects or their vehicle, please contact the Parker Police Department at 303-435-2639.

