Erotic whip, garden hoe used in bizarre Longmont crime spree

James Michael Kramer, 33, has been arrested for his role in a bizarre Longmont crime spree. (Photo: Courtesy Boulder County Sheriff's Office)

KUSA - A man has been booked into the Boulder County Jail for a string of incidents last week that included jamming an erotic whip into the outdoor breaker box of an auto parts store and swinging a garden hoe at an employee at a nearby business.

James Michael Kramer, 33, has been booked into the Boulder County Jail on multiple charges -- some of which stem from a bizarre string of events that occurred the afternoon of Oct. 9.

According to Longmont Police, an employee at the O’Reilly Auto Parts store in the 1400 block of Main Street realized the power was out at around noon, so they went outside to investigate.

That’s when they noticed a British Fantasy Series Metal Beaded Flogger that had recently been jammed into the breaker box, according to Longmont Police.

Police later learned that Kramer had recently purchased this very model of erotic whip at the nearby adult store and used it to disable power at O’Reilly. There was no other damage.

Around 45 minutes later, Longmont Police were called to another nearby business after receiving a report of a “person acting oddly” and who had apparently taken the hubcaps, gas cap and windshield wipers from the company van.

An employee who saw this happen called Longmont Police and escorted Kramer inside.

That’s when police say he grabbed a garden hoe and swung it at the employee, who was able to dodge his attack and run outside.

Kramer, meanwhile, dropped the hoe and left the area, according to Longmont Police.

He was arrested two hours later and taken to the Boulder County Jail on charges that also included damaging a fence in a park at 10th Avenue and Alta Street in Longmont the day before.

According to jail records, Kramer was also wanted for allegedly violating his parole and stealing between $5,000 to $19,999.

He is slated to appear in court on Oct. 30.

