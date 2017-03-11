Ex-child care provider gets 3 months for attempted assault

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - The former owner of a Carbondale day care will spend about three months in jail after pleading guilty to attempted child sex assault.



The Post Independent reports that 74-year-old Walter Daugherty on Thursday was sentenced to six months in jail with 90 days suspended and four years of intensive sex offender probation.



Daugherty and his wife owned and operated Carbondale's Little Angels Daycare. The day care has since closed and its license has been suspended.



Investigators began looking into the business after a 4-year-old girl told her parents that Daugherty had her touch him in a bathroom sometime between June and December 2015.



Defense attorney Greg Greer said this was an isolated, one-time event that Daugherty confessed to. Greer asked that Daugherty be sentenced to probation due to his age.



