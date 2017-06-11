KUSA
Explosives used to end hourslong standoff in Aurora

Authorities ended a 9-hour hostage situation in Aurora by blowing a hole in the home and arresting the suspect.

Police say they were called to a domestic disturbance at a home in the 11900 block of East Archer Place -- near Peoria and Alameda -- around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

There, they say Curtis Wayne Jackson, Jr., 35, refused to come to the door, which he had barricaded, and wouldn't allow a woman or her three kids to leave.

Around 4:30 a.m., SWAT used an “explosive breach” to blow a hole in the side of the home. The woman and children were rescued.

Jackson was arrested on investigation of false imprisonment, assault and battery, failure to obey and obstructing a peace officer.

He was wanted on prior warrants for tampering with a witness and domestic violence/injury to property.

