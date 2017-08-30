Fake Boulder deputy caught after pulling someone over

BOULDER COUNTY - A Longmont man wearing a Boulder PD cap pulled someone over near 61st Street and Andrus Road Thursday evening and lied about being an officer, deputies said.

The suspect was wearing plainclothes save for the police cap when he approached the victim's window. He used blue and red flashing lights on his windshield to pull the person over, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said.

He went up to the victim's driver-side window and ordered the person out of the car and then told them to put their hands on their vehicle.

When the suspect asked to see a badge, Dominic P. Fell, 23, said he didn't have one. So, the victim took off running and started flagging down cars, authorities said.

Pell took off in his fake undercover police car.

Later on Thursday night, the victim was in the King Soopers parking lot in the Gunbarrel Shopping Center and spotted the fake cop. He called 911 but by the time police showed up Fell was nowhere to be found.

Over the course of their investigation, police found out the fake cop was Fell and arrested him just after 7:30 p.m.

He's facing charges of felony impersonation of a peace officer, harassment and misdemeanor menacing, police said.

While looking into the case, Boulder Sheriff's deputies also found additional police items in Pell's possession, including an old rain jacket, an old uniform shirt, a bullhorn, and other old duty gear was in his vehicle.

He also had a baseball bat - all of the items were taken from a family member who didn't realize they were being robbed, deputies said.

