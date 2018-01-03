Family of slain 19-year-old says their 'hearts are absolutely broken'

KUSA - The day after the Adams County Coroner confirmed a body found in a wooded area off of a main road in Thornton was a 19-year-old who had been reported missing, her family has released a statement thanking the community.

Natalie Bollinger, 19, left her home after speaking to a family member and was not seen again, according to Broomfield Police. She was reported missing on Dec. 28.

Her body was found in the 11600 block of Riverdale Road on Dec 29. She was not positively identified until Tuesday afternoon.

On Wednesday, Natalie's father Ted released a statement to media via the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

"Our family has been deeply devastated by this loss and cannot fully express how much we miss our beautiful Natalie," the statement said in part. "Our hearts are absolutely broken."

Statement from Natalie Bollinger’s family. My prayers are with them. #9NEWS pic.twitter.com/rHK53jA5YQ — Sonia Gutierrez (@SoniaReports) January 3, 2018

In a news release, the Adams County Sheriff's Office referred to her death as a homicide investigation. The agency has not released any further information about suspects but ask anyone with information that could be pertinent to the case to call the Adams County Sheriff's Office at 303-654-1850 or 303-288-1535.

If you would like to help the Bollinger family, a GoFundMe has been set up.

Memorial plans for the Broomfield woman have not been set yet, according to the the statement, but will be shared once they are finalized.

© 2018 KUSA-TV