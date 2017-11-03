Family of slain Golden man speaks out

Mitchell Ingle, 63 is remembered for his contagious smile. (Photo: Courtesy Golden Police)

KUSA - The man found slain in a trailer in Golden earlier this week is remembered for his “contagious laugh, humor, and easygoing personality.”

The family of Mitchell Ingle, 63, issued a statement through Golden Police on Friday afternoon.

Ingle’s body was found early Tuesday morning after Golden Police received a request from Salt Lake City Police to check on him. Investigators say he was allegedly killed by the same man who led Salt Lake City law enforcement on an hours-long manhunt after police say he is believed to have killed a University of Utah student during a botched carjacking.

Austin Boutain, 24, and his wife, Kathleen Boutain, 23, face first-degree murder charges in Ingle’s death. They are believed to have stolen his truck and taken guns from his trailer, according to Golden Police.

Mitchell Ingle, 63, was found dead in his trailer early Tuesday morning. One of the suspects in his death is the same man accused of leading Utah authorities on a manhunt. (Photo: Courtesy Golden Police)

The pair were only in Colorado for a short time, according to Salt Lake City Police, and were known “drifters” who traveled across the country.

Ingle’s family says he was a loving father, brother, husband, grandfather and friend to all who enjoyed skiing, boating, four-wheeling and camping.

“He was taken from us unexpectedly and will forever be in our memories,” the family’s statement read.

You can read the full statement below:

Mitchell Ingle was a loving father, brother, husband, grandfather, and friend to all. He enjoyed skiing, boating, four wheeling, and camping. We will miss his contagious laugh, humor, and easygoing personality. He was taken from us unexpectedly and will forever be in our memories. We would like to thank everyone for their gifts, thoughts, and prayers. We would ask that you give us time to grieve and process the loss of our loved one. We request our privacy during this difficult time.

