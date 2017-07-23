Fatal shooting in Walmart parking lot sparks hunt for suspect

Joseph Anderson, 34, is accused of shooting someone in the parking lot of the Longmont store just before 3 a.m. Sunday. (Photo: Longmont Police Department)

KUSA - Police are asking the public be extra vigilant to help find a man wanted in connection to a deadly overnight shooting in a Walmart parking lot.

Joseph Anderson, 34, is accused of shooting a man in the Longmont store's parking lot on E. Ken Pratt Blvd just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

At this time, little is known about what led up to the shooting or Anderson's relation to the male victim. Authorities have only identified him as a 23-year-old Longmont man.

Anderson was last seen driving a black Nissan Murano convertible with a tan or white convertible top, with Colorado plates DBQ-998. Police say he has ties to Littleton and Loveland.

Police have obtained an arrest warrant for second-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Anderson is armed. If you see him, you're urged to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with additional information about this crime is encouraged to call Detective Wayne Rafferty at (303) 651-8516.

