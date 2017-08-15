Father accused of killing son in rural Colorado town

(Photo: Courtesy Washington County Sheriff's Office)

KUSA - A father faces second-degree murder charges after the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says he shot and killed his son during a fight at a home in eastern Colorado.

Leyton Laybourn, 31, was killed just outside of Cope on Sunday evening.

Police say it was his dad, 65-year-old Stanley Laybourn, who fired the fatal shot. He is being held at the Washington County Justice Center on a $250,000 bond.

Exactly what happened remains under investigation.



© 2017 KUSA-TV