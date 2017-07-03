Father arrested, accused of killing son
A father in Sedalia is facing a second degree murder charge, accused of shooting his own son. Frank Huner called 911 Saturday night, saying he shot and killed an intruder in his home. Douglas County deputies say, that intruder was his son.
KUSA 7:09 AM. MDT July 03, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree burn
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
25-year-old Denver woman dies in Grand County ATV accidentJul. 2, 2017, 8:28 p.m.
-
Honoring a fallen Denver Police officer 5 years laterJul. 2, 2017, 10:42 p.m.
-
Denver weather forecastMay 30, 2016, 3:58 p.m.