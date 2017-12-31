Father arrested in 8-month-old son's death in Loveland

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

LOVELAND - The 20-year-old father of a baby boy in Loveland has been arrested in connection to the death of his son.

On Dec. 29, Loveland Police responded to a home at 910 North Douglas Avenue for an 8-month-old baby boy who was reportedly not breathing.

Fire and ambulance crews arrived, and transported the young boy, but he was pronounced dead at a local hospital shortly after 8 a.m.

Detectives from Loveland Police, along with the Larimer County District Attorney's Office and the local coroner, all responded to assist in the investigation.

The next night, the boy's father, Gabrial Isaac Navarrete, was arrested for felony child abuse.

The official charge Navarrete faces is child abuse recklessly causing death (a Class 2 Felony).

No further details on the incident, nor a mug shot of Navarette, were immediately available.

