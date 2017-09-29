Father Charged With Murder Of 11-Week-Old Daughter: Archdale Police

Police investigating 11-week-old Harper's death. Pic. Courtesy: Brian Van Kirk (Photo: Custom)

ARCHDALE, N.C. -- A father is accused abusing and killing his 11-week-old daughter, according to Archdale Police.

Police charged 23-year-old Shamus Patrick King with murder. He is being held in Randolph County Detention Facility without bond.

Investigators say baby Harper died after suspected abuse from her father.

"You don't realize how big of a hole something makes until it's gone and that hole is sitting there," says Brian Van Kirk, Harper's grandfather.

Van Kirk says Harper's organs were donated. One child has her liver, another has her heart.

"She's saved lives," he says. "She's a superhero."

Police say medical personnel at Wake Forest Baptist Health contacted them after receiving Harper as a patient last weekend. The hospital said Harper had injuries consistent with possible child abuse.

The child was listed in critical condition, and on Wednesday, police confirmed she had died. A cause of death has not been released at this time.

