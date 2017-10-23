Father of son accused of stabbing siblings to death calls attack 'complete shock'

Malik Vincent Murphy, 19 (Photo: Colorado Springs Police)

KUSA - The father of the 19-year-old charged in the stabbing deaths of his 5-year-old sister and 7-year-old brother released a statement to the media on Monday calling the teen "loving" and "accommodating."

Malik Murphy is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the Colorado Springs killings. He was arrested on Oct. 17 at 912 Carlisle St. after the attacks on sister Sophia and brother Noah.

Malik Murphy’s 5-year-old sister Sophia and 7-year-old brother Noah died at the hospital, according to Colorado Springs Police. (Photo: Family)

"Prior to this event, Malik never demonstrated any suspicious or threatening behavior towards his siblings," the statement from the Murphy family read in part. "We are a very close knit family that did everything together, which is why this has been a complete shock."

Malik is also accused of stabbing his dad, Jefferson Murphy, in the neck during a scuffle. Jefferson Murphy has since been released from the hospital.

“[Malik] never raises his voice,” Marcus Mason previously told 9NEWS. Mason is Malik's uncle. “He was caring to his siblings, he wasn't a mean brother to them. He really wasn't. He helped out and even that evening they were playing together in the yard, with a football, throwing the football around. He's playing with his siblings.”

Sophia and Noah were laid to rest on Monday.

Murphy is being held without bond at the El Paso County jail. His next court date is October 27.

Read the family's entire statement below:

We would first like to thank God for his love and strength during this horrific time for our family. No family is ever prepared to handle the death of a child; let alone two children, in such a manner. We wish to thank all of our family, friends, church, and the entire community for their outpouring of support, sympathy, and love following the terrible tragedy that took the lives of our precious Noah and Sophia. The senseless attack that took place early Tuesday morning was completely unprovoked and took place when the entire family was sleeping. Prior to this event, Malik never demonstrated any suspicious or threatening behavior towards his siblings. Malik was a loving, also accommodating, and supportive brother and son. We are a very close knit family that did everything together, which is why this has been a complete shock. As we search for answers and peace, we ask for your patience, love, and prayers as we delicately navigate our way forward in our new reality. It is all of the phone calls, texts messages and social media posts that bring us comfort and help us to get through each day. Please know that we have received them and are responding to them as quickly as we can. We sincerely appreciate all the help we have received thus far and all of the offers we have received to help. It has filled our heart with such love and appreciation from all the outpouring of love and prayers from a community we have only lived in, as a family, for three years. God bless you and we will be putting out a formal statement in the coming weeks.

The family wants to thank the community for their support. Here’s a place you can still help them.

