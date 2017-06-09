Father, son accused of stealing cattle

Eric Knox, left, and Deric Knox, right. (Photo: Courtesy Morgan County Sheriff's Office)

MORGAN COUNTY - A father and son have been arrested for allegedly stealing eight black calves from a pasture in Morgan County.

The cattle theft was first reported in December. In February, a brand inspector received a tip the cattle was being kept at a property in Yuma County.

Deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office responded and were able to return the cattle to the rightful owner.

Investigators were then able to tie 44-year-old Eric Knox and his son, 20-year-old Deric Knox, to the crime.

They were both arrested on outstanding warrants and booked into the Morgan County Jail. The pair face felony charges for theft, theft of livestock, taking up estrays and concealing estrays, as well as a misdemeanor charge for shipping livestock before inspection.

