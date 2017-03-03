FBI looks for robber in Denver bank robbery

Photos of the man accused of the bank robbery (Photo: Courtesy of FBI)

DENVER - A bank robbery occurred in Denver on March 1 after the robber threatened bank employees with a weapon. He fled the scene with stolen cash in an unknown vehicle, a press release from FBI Denver Division said.

The robbery occurred at the TCF Bank in the 2000 block of South Broadway Street at 4:10 p.m.

The robber is described as an Asian or Hispanic man with dark skin, around 25 years old. He is about 5 feet and 7 to 9 inches in height and weighs about 180 to 200 pounds.

He may also have a “cursive writing tattoo” over one eyebrow and a “teddy bear tattoo” on the top of his right hand.

During the robbery, the man was dressed in a dark, hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171. Those who want to remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000 can call CRIMESTOPPERS at 720-913-7867.

