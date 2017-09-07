Felony charges for Cherry Creek Trail arson suspect

PARKER - Police have arrested a man suspected of setting a series of fires along the Cherry Creek Trail back in April.

22-year-old Jake Payne faces felony arson charges for the fires, which police say were started along the trail in Parker on April 12 and 13.

The fires forced road closures, caused concern for neighboring residents and businesses and forced a school on lockout, according to the Parker Police Department.

A helicopter was also called in to reduce the chance of the fire spreading to nearby homes.

If convicted, Payne could spend anywhere between 4-12 years behind bars.

Payne appeared in court on Wednesday, where a bond was set at $5,000. His next hearing is scheduled for September 11.



