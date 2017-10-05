Fired Englewood cop on trial following deadly crash

(Photo: Facebook)

KUSA - A trial started Wednesday for a fired Englewood Police officer charged with false reporting and abuse of public records, in connection with a fatal January 2016 crash, that could have been alcohol related.



Megan Feebeck was fired from her Englewood police job in July of 2016. Available court records don’t explain in detail why Feebeck was charged, other than to say her charges are in connection with a January 2016 incident, where Feebeck “knowingly caused the transmission of a report to law enforcement… pretending to furnish information relating to an offense…when the defendant knew that she has no such information or knew that information was false.”



More information about the incident came out during the first day of the trial.



Including that Feebeck failed to have medical personnel to fill out forms documenting injuries, after five victims were taken to the hospital. Six people total were involved.



Arapahoe County prosecutors said Feebeck was one of five Englewood Police officers responding to a head-on crash around 2 a.m. January 17, 2016.

According to court testimony, a white Mazda crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a black Jeep.



Prosecutors said a month after the crash, the Arapahoe County coroner told Englewood police one of the people involved in the collision died; the injuries sustained from the car crash might have contributed.



The case was then reopened as a death investigation. When that happened, prosecutors said, key pieces of the investigation done by Feebeck and others on the night of the crash came into question -- including whether the crash was alcohol-related and whether serious bodily injuries were documented at the time.



Prosecutors said Feebeck was the primary officer assigned to the crash and went to the hospital to investigate the extent of the injuries.



The prosecution told the jury when Feebeck went to the hospital she didn’t check on each of the patients and didn’t speak with medical personnel to determine if there was serious bodily injury.



According to court testimony, Feebeck only cited the Mazda driver for causing the crash.



One of the Englewood police detectives testified Feebck told him she went to the hospital, but couldn’t find any doctors or nurses to talk to and left.



When asked for supplemental reports, Feebeck’s narrative was different from what she had previously described, one of the prosecutors said.



According to testimony, this time, Feebeck said she went to each patient’s room and spoke to each nurse to confirm no serious bodily injury.



The police department opened an internal investigation because of the two different accounts of what happened.



The prosecution said other officers made mistakes, but none of them falsely reported information in a police document. “She didn’t make a mistake, she chose to put information that wasn’t true,” a prosecutor said.



Feebeck’s defense attorneys said she spoke to patients and medical personnel, and prosecution couldn’t prove she didn’t.



They claimed when the investigation was reopened, the police department did not gather video from the hospital, did not obtain a full roster of people working at the hospital and failed to request nurses’ notes.

The defense boiled it all down to a “shoddy investigation” by the Englewood Police Department.

One of the witnesses, an Englewood officer, testified the supervisor on scene decided not to contact the accident reconstruction team, which typically gets called to serious accidents.



One of the officers said he spoke with Feebeck and mentioned “several times” to look into DUI suspicions and find out the level of injuries.



“She told me that there was no SBI on any of the patients,” Officer Scott Allen said, but said looking back at it, the injuries were serious.

The trial continues this week.

