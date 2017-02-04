Firestone officer dragged by car

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

FIRESTONE - An officer from Firestone suffered minor injuries Saturday morning when he was dragged by a car.

Officer Dan Wittler was investigating a suspicious vehicle in unincorporated Weld County when he was hit. He grabbed onto the driver's side window and was drug about 15 feet.

Wittler managed to get back in his car and briefly followed the driver on westbound Highway 119 until it became too unsafe.

Boulder Police eventually arrested two suspects in the car when they tried to abandon it in the city.

Wittler was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital with minor injuries and has since been released.

Firestone police say both suspects were also wanted on other charges. Their names have not yet been released.

