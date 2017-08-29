Former Brighton Chamber president accused of stealing $112K

Generic photo of handcuffs

KUSA - The former president of the Brighton Chamber of Commerce surrendered to Federal Heights Police Monday afternoon after she was charged with forging $112,000 in checks and credit card purchases over an almost three year period.

This happened between Jan. 8, 2014 and Dec. 23, 2016 – while 44-year-old Holly Hansen was still president of the Chamber, according to Adams County prosecutors.

The Brighton Blade reports that Hansen resigned earlier this year after discrepancies were found during a financial audit.

Hansen is charged with one count of theft of more than $100,000, six counts of unauthorized use of a financial transaction device and 69 counts of forgery. Prosecutors say the charges stem from an “extensive investigation by the Brighton Police Department.”

She is out on a $10,000 bond and is slated to appear in Adams County Court on Sept. 27.

