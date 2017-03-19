Former Colorado football player pleads guilty to assault

BOULDER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES - 2016/07/17: University of Colorado Boulder Campus. (Photo: John Greim, © 2016 John Greim)

BOULDER, COLO. (AP) - A former University of Colorado football player has pleaded guilty to assaulting a Boulder police officer who responded to a report of a domestic disturbance.



The Daily Camera reports 23-year-old Nathaniel Robbins pleaded guilty Friday to felony assault on a peace officer along with two counts of misdemeanor assault, felony trespassing and violating a protection order.



Police say Robbins tackled one of two officers that responded to a domestic disturbance in March 2016, causing both officers to fall down a flight of stairs. Robbins was arrested again in October after police found him at the residence of his former girlfriend. A neighbor reported Robbins forced his way into the residence.



Sentencing is set for May 19. He remained jailed Sunday.



Robbins played in four games for the Buffs in 2015.

