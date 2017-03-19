KUSA
Former Colorado football player pleads guilty to assault

Associated Press , KUSA 7:46 PM. MDT March 19, 2017

BOULDER, COLO. (AP) - A former University of Colorado football player has pleaded guilty to assaulting a Boulder police officer who responded to a report of a domestic disturbance.

The Daily Camera reports 23-year-old Nathaniel Robbins pleaded guilty Friday to felony assault on a peace officer along with two counts of misdemeanor assault, felony trespassing and violating a protection order.

Police say Robbins tackled one of two officers that responded to a domestic disturbance in March 2016, causing both officers to fall down a flight of stairs. Robbins was arrested again in October after police found him at the residence of his former girlfriend. A neighbor reported Robbins forced his way into the residence.

Sentencing is set for May 19. He remained jailed Sunday.

Robbins played in four games for the Buffs in 2015.

© 2017 Associated Press


