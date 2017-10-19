Former FBI informant serving prison time faces new murder charges

Scott Kimball (Photo: DOC)

KUSA - Scott Kimball – a former FBI informant serving prison time for four murders – is facing new charges that he attempted to arrange a killing from behind bars and escape from the Sterling Correctional Facility, 9Wants to Know has learned.



Kimball, 51, has not yet been advised of the new charges he could face, Brittny Lewton, the district attorney for seven northeast Colorado counties, told 9NEWS.



Lewton confirmed that the arrest warrant was filed Tuesday in Sterling. It has not yet been made public and formal charges have not been filed.



However, court records show that Kimball is wanted on two counts – first-degree murder and attempted escape.

It is not clear when Kimball, who is serving 70 years in the killings of three young women and his uncle – could be booked and taken to court to be advised of the new allegations.



Other details of the new case were murky Thursday.



Kimball, a lifeline con-man, was being bars in Alaska in a check fraud case when he provided information to the FBI about a plot to kill a federal judge, beginning life as a federal informant. He also claimed at various times to have information about the murder of an assistant U.S. attorney in Seattle.

Investigators later came to doubt the truthfulness of his claims in either of those cases.



He later was moved to Denver, where he convinced FBI agents that his cellmate, a man named Steve Ennis, wanted him to kill a witness in a drug case.



On Dec. 18, 2002, a federal magistrate allowed for Kimball to be released from custody “to actively cooperate with the FBI on the Steven Ennis matter,” according to previously released court documents.



Over the next eight months, Kimball killed LeAnn Emry, 24, Jennifer Marcum, 25, and Kaysi McLeod, 19.



In mid-2004, he shot and killed his uncle, Terry Kimball, 60.



It wasn’t until 2006 that the fathers of Marcum and McLeod convinced the FBI to begin looking at Kimball as a suspect at what was then the disappearances of the young women.



In a deal with prosecutors, Kimball eventually led investigators to the remains of Emry and Terry Kimball. A hunter found McLeod’s skull in the mountains of north-central Colorado.



Marcum’s body has never been found.



Kimball pleaded guilty in the four killings and was sentenced to 70 years in prison on top of 48 years in a fraud case.



