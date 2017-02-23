Former firefighter accused of looking at child porn on the job

Mark Jacobson. (Photo: Denver District Attorney's Office)

DENVER - A former Denver firefighter has been accused of having sexually exploitive material of underage children on his cell phone and viewing while he was at work, a news release from Denver District Attorney's Office said.

Mark Jacobson, 53, is charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a child, filed on Feb. 22. It is suspected that Jacobson viewed images and video of child pornography while working as a Denver firefighter in July 2016.

An internet hosting company had alerted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to a suspicion that its services were used for hosting child pornography.

Jacobson was arrested on Valentine’s Day. He has posted bond, and his next court appearance is scheduled for March 21 in Denver County Courtroom 2100 at 1:30 p.m.

(© 2017 KUSA)