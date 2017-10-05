Former kitchen contractor pleads guilty in theft case

Herman Hinojosa (Photo: KUSA FILE)

KUSA - A former kitchen contractor accused of defrauding customers at his remodeling business pled guilty to theft charges on Thursday.

Herman Hinojosa, 73, pled guilty to one count of theft from an at-risk minor. Hinojosa was also recently convicted in two other cases for depositing fraudulent $5 million checks at banks in Rifle, Colorado.

Hinojosa and his wife Susan were charged with 30 counts of theft and check fraud in 2014 for taking money for kitchen modeling projects through Kitchens 4 Less that were never done.

Susan has since been convicted, sentenced to eight years in prison and ordered to pay over $100,000 in restitution.

Herman, a habitual offender, will be sentenced on October 31 at 1:30 p.m. He’ll also face a judge on October 27 for convictions in the two other theft cases.

© 2017 KUSA-TV