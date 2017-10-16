Former officer convicted of fondling women during traffic stops

John Reinhart

KUSA - A former Commerce City police officer has been convicted of unlawful sexual contact for advances he made on women during traffic stops.

An Adams County jury convicted John Reinhart, 24, of two misdemeanor charges for two separate incidents that occurred in December 2015.

Both women were arrested for DUI. They reported Reinhart made advances on them and fondled them during the arrest.

Reinhart was suspended after the first woman came forward on Feb. 17 and said she’d been subjected to inappropriate contact during a traffic stop in September 2015, Adams County District Attorney Dave Young announced at a press conference in March 2016.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation then began a detailed look at as many as 2,500 contacts Reinhart had during his time with the department and identified two additional women who alleged that they were touched inappropriately in December.

Reinhart resigned from the police department in March 2016. He was acquitted on a charge involving the first woman who came forward.

He will be sentenced on January 3 and 9 a.m.

