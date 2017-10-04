Former Prairie View student who made threats sentenced

Frank Defiore (Photo: 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office)

BRIGHTON - A former Prairie View High School student who made threats to students and staff at the school while he was a senior there has been sentenced to two years of probation and 96 hours of community service.

According to a release from the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office, Adams County District Court Judge Don Quick also ordered that 18-year-old Frank DeFiore not own any firearms or knives.

The DA's office says DeFiore posted photos of an AK-47 online and said he "should get an award for not shooting everyone at the school."

Judge Quick said he was concerned that DeFiore showed warning signs for future violence, citing the Columbine High School shooting as an example.

A bloody collar that belonged to a neighbor's dog was also allegedly found in DeFiore's bedroom.

DeFiore pleaded guilty in August to interference with staff and students at an educational facility and criminal mischief, which are both misdemeanors. A felony charge of aggravated cruelty to animals was dropped as part of a plea agreement.

The judge imposed a maximum 18-month suspended jail sentence that Fiore will have to serve if he violates his probation. He must undergo a psychological evaluation and treatment, substance abuse evaluation, and complete programs in victim empathy and decision making. He is also ordered to stay away from Prairie View High School.

© 2017 KUSA-TV