Former teacher accused of sexually abusing student

KUSA - A former teacher has been arrested after a woman who was his student 20 years ago came forward to report alleged sexual abuse.

Michael Camelio, 70, was arrested at his home in Highlands Ranch on Tuesday. His warrants were for five counts of sexual assault on a child, position of trust.

At the time of the reported abuse, Camelio worked at Powell Middle School in Littleton.

Camelio was employed by Littleton Public Schools from 1982 to 2002. He was the Director of Education and Principal at Mark Hopkins Elementary School until 1988.

He taught Computer Science at Newton Middle School from 1988 to 1995, then transferred to Powell Middle School and remained there until 2002 when he left to teach at Regis University.

Anyone with additional information about Camelio is asked to contact Investigator Melinda Schubert at 720-874-4042.

