Former Thornton pastor sentenced in sex assault case

THORNTON - A former Thornton assistant pastor has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for sexually assaulting a girl at the church where we worked.

Robert Duane Wyatt, 51, pleaded guilty to charges of attempted first-degree assault and sexual assault on a child.

Prosecutors claim the abuse started when the girl, whose family attended Agape Bible Church, was 12, and lasted for nearly two years.

According to a release from the District Attorney's Office, Wyatt first gained access to the girl by home schooling her at his house.

She reported that during this time, the sexual abuse began with inappropriate touching.

In March 2016, prosecutors say Wyatt claimed he would take the girl on a field trip but instead took her to a hotel where he sexually assaulted her.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Patrick Freeman said in a release that church leaders and the girl's father attempted to keep Wyatt's crimes from being reported to police. There were no other details on how Freeman believed they tried to cover up the crimes.

Wyatt was charged in the case on September 19. He pleaded guilty July 18.

