Fort Collins burglary suspect accused of 46 break-ins

Gary Baumann has been arrested on suspicion of second-deree burglary, theft, criminal mischief and possession of burglary tools. (Photo: Courtesy of the Larimer County Sheriff's Office)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Fort Collins police have arrested a man they say is linked to about 46 burglaries.

Gary Baumann, 34, is accused of a string of burglaries between August and January. In those burglaries, police say he broke into local businesses, causing damage and stealing property. When police searched his home, they found additional evidence linking him to the dozens of crimes, according to a Fort Collins Police Services news release.

Baumann has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary, theft, criminal mischief, and possession of burglary tools.

