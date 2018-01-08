Fort Collins City Park homicide suspect pleads guilty to murder

Attorney Norman Townsend stands with Jeffery Etheridge as he makes first appearance on three charges including first degree murder, sexual assault and second degree kidnapping at Larimer County Justice Center on Friday, July 7, 2017. (Photo: Austin Humphreys/The Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - The man accused of killing a Fort Collins mother, whose body was found in Sheldon Lake at City Park in June, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Monday.

A visibly distraught 28-year-old Jeffrey Etheridge pleaded guilty to the first-degree murder of Heather "Helena" Hoffmann before a packed courtroom at the Larimer County Justice Center. His guilty plea was part of deal that dismissed the other charges against him and guaranteed he would not face the death penalty.

In addition to the first-degree murder charge, Etheridge had been charged with second-degree kidnapping, sexual assault and tampering with a deceased human body.

Etheridge repeatedly shook his head and left the podium multiple times to discuss the case with his defense attorneys before he ultimately entered his guilty plea.

