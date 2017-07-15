Fort Collins man in custody after reported stabbing in Laporte

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - A Fort Collins man was taken into custody after he allegedly stabbed another man in Laporte early Saturday morning.
Brian Dennehy, 32, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of second- and third-degree assault, among a handful of other charges.
Larimer County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a reported stabbing at around 4:41 a.m. Saturday morning near the intersection of Overland Trail and U.S. Highway 287 B. Once on the scene, they found a male victim with a non-life threatening laceration and another female victim who had been physically assaulted, according to LCSO.
Dennehy had left the area in a vehicle with another female. Deputies later located the suspect near the intersection of Taft Hill Road and Highway 287, where Dennehy wrecked the vehicle in a nearby detention pond where it became submerged.
Dennehy is in custody and is being held on suspicion of second-degree assault, third-degree assault, domestic violence, driving while under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving. No booking photo was available at this time.
