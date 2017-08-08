Fort Collins murder suspect: 'I did not kill Kathy Mondragon'

(Photo: Austin Humphreys, Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - The man accused of killing one woman and seriously injuring another in a 2016 double stabbing took the witness stand in his own defense Monday, repeatedly testifying that he is not guilty.

Tolentino Corzo-Avendano has been charged with first-degree murder after deliberation, felony first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, as well as various other felonies, misdemeanors and sentence enhancers in connection with the Feb. 9, 2016, stabbing of Sara Mondragon, then 26, and her 61-year-old grandmother, Kathy Mondragon, who later died.

He was adamant Monday at the Larimer County Justice Center: He is not guilty.

Public defender Matthew Landers asked Corzo-Avendano point blank if he killed Kathy Mondragon.

"I did not kill Kathy Mondragon," Corzo-Avendano replied.

