Fort Collins police investigate off-duty officer who took woman into custody

(Photo: Fort Collins Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Fort Collins police are investigating an incident involving an off-duty police officer who pinned a woman to the ground, and a bystander captured a portion of it on video.

Fort Collins Police Services spokeswoman Kate Kimble said in a news release Sunday night that the officer was on his way to an assignment Friday when he saw a car speeding in traffic, so the officer followed the car until it parked.

The officer then tried to make contact with the driver, who tried to leave, according to Kimble, and the officer "physically took her into custody" after a short interaction between the two.

The woman was cited for careless driving and obstructing a peace officer before she was released.

Read more at the Coloradoan: http://noconow.co/2yBVnpL

Copyright 2017 Fort Collins Coloradoan