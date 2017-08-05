Fort Collins police investigate reported Farmers Bank robbery

Fort Collins police respond to reports of a bank robbery Friday evening at the Farmers Bank on the corner of Lemay and Riverside. (Photo: Alicia Stice)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Fort Collins Police are investigating a bank robbery that was reported at 4:03 p.m. Friday at Farmers Bank.

No one was injured, but the suspect escaped with an undisclosed amount of money, Fort Collins Police Services spokesman Brandon Barnes said. Barnes said police did not yet know whether the suspect had a weapon.

Nearly three hours after the robbery was first reported, investigators were still on scene gathering information.

According to a Friday evening news release, the FBI has been notified of this case. Police also said investigative purposes prevent them from sharing a description of the suspect at this time.

Anyone with information about this case should contact Detective Bryan Vogel at 970-416-2392. Tipsters may also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

