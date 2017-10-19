Fort Collins police investigating fatal shooting west of CSU

Shooting scene. (Photo: KUSA)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Fort Collins police are investigating a fatal shooting west of Colorado State University's campus Thursday.

Authorities described the incident at 720 City Park Ave. as a homicide investigation.

"There were four people involved in the incident," Fort Collins Police Services spokesman Matt Johnson said in a video statement. "The victims include parties who are both deceased and injured."

He emphasized that police do not believe there is any ongoing threat to community safety related to this incident, but did not provide further details.

Video statement update regarding this morning's shooting incident. pic.twitter.com/U2TKt4O617 — Fort Collins Police (@FCPolice) October 19, 2017

Colorado State University police alerted campus to the reported shooting. Campus police posted their first alert at 2:35 a.m., which provided a description of a suspect and warned people nearby to stay inside.

